Club 2021 starts public library in Palin

PALIN, 10 Sep: NGO Club 2021 dedicated a public library to the people of Kra Daadi district here on Sunday.

Kra Daadi DC Nighee Bengia, who inaugurated the library at the Byabang Heri Government Higher Secondary School here, commended the members of the club for taking the initiative and assured them of all assistance and support from the district administration “to keep the library in exemplary condition for the benefit of the common public.”

The library will be completely free for all students and visitors, and will be managed by the club.

This is the first public library in Kra Daadi district. The club built the library with help and assistance from the public and the district administration. (DIPRO)