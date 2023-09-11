G20 leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

NEW DELHI, 10 Sep: G20 leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in Rajghat here on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the leaders at rain-drenched Rajghat.

He welcomed the dignitaries with an ‘angvastram’ or stole having in the background an image of Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat, which was his home from 1917 to 1930 and served as one of the main centres of India’s freedom struggle.

Modi was seen explaining to the leaders the significance of the ashram.

The G20 leaders paid tributes to Gandhi by laying wreaths together at his samadhi.

While some leaders, including Modi and Sunak, walked barefoot, others were seen wearing white footwear provided to the visitors at Rajghat.

Later, Modi said in a post on X that, at the iconic Rajghat, the G20 family paid homage to Gandhi – the beacon of peace, service, compassion and non-violence.

“As diverse nations converge, Gandhi ji’s timeless ideals guide our collective vision for a harmonious, inclusive and prosperous global future,” he wrote.

Modi shared a video on X, in which the leaders were seen signing on the ‘peace wall’ at the ‘leaders’ lounge’.

“The ideals of Mahatma Gandhi reverberate globally,” he wrote. (PTI)