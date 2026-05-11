CHENNAI, 10 May: In the rich tapestry of south Indian public life, the transition from the silver screen to the seat of power is a cultural phenomenon. For decades, the boundary between celluloid heroics and legislative leadership has been porous, driven by a unique blend of charismatic stardom and deep-rooted regional identity.

The blueprint for this crossover was laid in the mid-20th century by M Karunanidhi (aka Kalaignar), MG Ramachandran (MGR) in Tamil Nadu and NT Rama Rao (NTR) in Andhra Pradesh.

Karunanidhi, though a titan of politics, first conquered the world of cinema as a revolutionary screenwriter. Over five decades, he transitioned from being a scriptwriter to a five-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

MGR, a superstar who personified the ‘man of the masses’, became chief minister in 1977, cementing a legacy of welfare that lasted decades. Following him, his protégé J Jayalalithaa transitioned from a celebrated actress to a formidable political force known as ‘Amma’.

In Andhra Pradesh, NTR achieved the nearly impossible. Often cast as Krishna or Rama on screen, he formed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982 and became chief minister within nine months, riding a wave of Telugu pride’.

While the titans dominated the early years, Vijayakanth, affectionately known as ‘Captain’, carved out a unique space in Tamil Nadu. In 2005, he launched the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) as a direct alternative to the established DMK and AIADMK.

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, brothers Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan both entered politics, but it was ‘power star’ Kalyan who proved his resilience, suffering electoral setbacks for nearly a decade. It paid off spectacularly in 2024. He ascended to the role of deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, ‘megastar’ Chiranjeevi, who launched the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) in 2008 and managed to capture less than 18 per cent vote share in subsequent elections, eventually gave up on full-time politics.

Other Telugu stars worth mentioning are Nandamuri Balakrishna, a sitting MLA from Hindupur, carries forward his father NTR’s legacy with fierce regional loyalty.

Jayaprada served as a two-term MP, famously winning in Uttar Pradesh after a stint in the Rajya Sabha.

Karnataka too has a long history of actors entering politics. Of them is Anant Nag, who is often referred to as ‘gentleman politician’. Unlike many stars who rely on ‘larger-than-life’ heroism, Nag’s political journey was built on intellectual depth and grassroots governance. He famously noted that politics requires a level of compromise that sometimes clashed with his artistic sensibilities.

Another legend from Karnataka, who was often called a kingmaker, was Dr Rajkumar. Unlike many of his contemporaries in neighbouring states, ‘Annavru’ (Big Brother) never sought elective office or launched a political party, yet he wielded immense political and social influence. His cultural leadership was so profound that his support could shift the political climate of Karnataka without him ever stepping on to a podium as a candidate.

In the context of Kerala’s political landscape, Suresh Gopi, ‘action hero’ of Malayalam cinema, has achieved what was once considered impossible for his party in Kerala. In the 2024 general elections, Gopi became the first BJP candidate to win a Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, breaking the state’s traditional bipolar dominance.

However, in the world of south Indian politics, Sivaji Ganesan and Rajinikanth represent two different kinds of ‘what if’ stories – one who jumped in with full force, but faced the harsh reality of electoral math, and another who kept the world guessing for decades before choosing a different path.

‘Nadigar thilagam’ Sivaji Ganesan was a colossus on screen, but his political journey was a complex, uphill battle. Unlike his contemporary MGR, who built a party that became a permanent fixture, Sivaji’s political career was marked by shifting alliances.

In 1988 he launched his own party, Thamizhaga Munnetra Munnani. Despite his legendary status, the party failed to win a single seat in the 1989 elections, leading him to dissolve it and merge with the Janata Dal.

Rajinikanth’s relationship with politics is perhaps the most scrutinised in Indian history. Since his famous 1996 remark – “Even god cannot save Tamil Nadu if Jayalalithaa is voted back to power” – which was credited with swinging that election, his entry was seen as inevitable.

For 20 years, the ‘superstar’ teased a ‘spiritual politics’ that would transcend caste and religion. In 2017, he finally announced his intent to launch a party, the Rajini Makkal Mandram. However, in a move that shocked his massive fan base, he officially withdrew in late 2021, citing health concerns.

Often called ‘real star’, the political journey of Karnataka’s Upendra, who launched the Uttama Prajaakeeya Party (UPP) in 2018, is slow and steady. Mainly because he attempted to dismantle the very structure of ‘celebrity politics’ in favour of a concept he calls ‘prajaakeeya’.

The tradition of seamless transition of film stars into politics continues with Vijay, whose party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), officially entered the fray in early 2024. By May 2026, Vijay has successfully converted one of India’s largest fan bases into a disciplined political cadre. His entry into the vacuum left by previous icons suggests that the ‘actor-politician’ model is not a relic of the past but a living, evolving force. (PTI)