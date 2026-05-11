HYDERABAD, 10 May: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the need of the hour, in the wake of the West Asia crisis, is to use petro products with restraint.

Speaking at an event here where he virtually laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore in Telangana, he said the imported petro products should be used only as per need, as it will not only save foreign exchange but also reduce the adverse impact of war.

Observing that, over the past few years, India has reached a spot among the top countries in the world in terms of solar power, he said, unprecedented work has been done in ethanol blending in petrol.

First, the government is focused on 100 per cent LPG coverage, and now it is focused on the supply of piped gas economically. The government is also promoting a CNG-based system.

Due to all these efforts, India is dealing with the major energy crisis in the world, he said.

“But, today, the need of the hour is also to use petrol, gas, diesel and such things with great restraint. We have to use imported petro products only as per need. This will not only save foreign exchange but reduce the adverse impact of war,” he said. (PTI)