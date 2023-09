Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attends the Lekang Solung Gi:Di celebration in Nongkhon Satgharia in Namsai district on Tuesday. Among others, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, Health Minister Alo Libang, and executive members of the Adi Bane Kebang and the Tai Khamti Singpho Council also attended the festivity. (DCM’s PR Cell)