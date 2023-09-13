4 busted in inter-district drug case

PASIGHAT, 12 Sep: The East Siang police arrested three youths – all of them drug peddlers – along with a woman peddler on Monday.

During a press briefing, SP Sumit Kumar Jha informed that “on Sunday, at around 9:30 am, information was received from Aalo (West Siang) Police Station (PS) OC Inspector Duto Bagra that, as per his local sources, some boys from Aalo had left for Pasighat to receive contraband drug from a woman peddler.”

“Accordingly, a police team led by Pasighat PS OC Inspector Tabin Padung, rushed to the spot, and proposed having more teams to place nakas at multiple suspected locations,” he said.

Jha said that he formed three teams, under DSP (P) Taba Biroy, Lady Inspector Ojum Riba, and Women PS (WPS) OC Inspector Tabin Padung, to set up the nakas to conduct raids.

WASE president Yamik Dulom Darang was also asked to reach the petrol pump in Sirki with her team to act as independent witnesses.

“At around 12 noon, a lady named Nung Padung alias Yage Yompang came from the Rengging side towards Pasighat, and was intercepted

by a police team near the Sirki petrol pump. A lady policeperson, L/Ct Yade Dupit Perme, identified her by her face and alerted the police team that she had been arrested earlier in NDPS cases in 2022.

“The vehicle was searched and a cash amount of Rs 1,05,630, which she had received after sales of contraband drugs, was recovered and seized. She further disclosed that she had delivered the contraband to the three youths and they had already left for Aalo. One of them was on a scooter, one on a motorcycle, and the third in a Bolero car.

“The OCs of the men’s police station and the WPS, along with their teams, led by DSP (P) Taba Biroy chased them till Aalo,” the SP said.

“Meanwhile, Pangin PS OC Inspector T Pasar and Aalo PS OC Inspector Duto Bagra were given specific details about all three vehicles and were requested to intercept them.

“Two vehicles were intercepted by the Aalo PS OC and one by the Pangin PS OC. One case was also registered at the Aalo PS. The three youths, along with the main lady peddler were brought to the Pasighat PS. After detailed interrogation, a police team, along with WASE members and the magistrate conducted a search at Yompang’s residence in Lower Banskota. From there, 10 soap cases of contraband drug, which had been hidden in an abandoned public toilet, were recovered and seized,” the SP said.

“In total, 147 grams of contraband, suspected to be brown sugar, were recovered, which is the highest seizure till date in East Siang district,” informed Jha. (DIPRO)