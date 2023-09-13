State-level seminar on millets

ITANAGAR, 12 Sep: A state-level science seminar on ‘Millets: A superfood or a diet fad?’ was conducted at the Mallo Tarin Government Higher Secondary School here on Monday.

The seminar was organised by the secondary education directorate and hosted by the government higher secondary school, Arunodaya. Among others, Agriculture Marketing Director Karbom Riram and Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu attended it.

Teams from 20 renowned schools participated in the seminar and presented their deliberations.

Shreya Chetry from Intaya Public School, Roing (Lower Dibang Valley) stood first, while Ajeena Pul of GHSS Hawai (Anjaw) came second, and Bignesh Hissang from VKV Dollungmukh (Kamle) stood third.

The judges of the event were Itanagar-based Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic’s herbal technology senior lecturer Banu Otem Dai and DNGC Botany Assistant Professors Ajum Bagang and Dr Priyanka Dutta.