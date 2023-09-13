RGU gets new girls’ hostel

RONO HILLS, 12 Sep: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha inaugurated a newly constructed 100-seated girls’ hostel in the university campus here on Tuesday.

The hostel has been constructed from fund allocated through the higher education financing agency of the union education ministry, and the construction work was executed by the Central Public Works Department’s Kimin division.

The hostel has been named Pakke Halls of Residence.

With this, 100 more girl students can be accommodated in the university campus. Prof Kushwaha informed that two more hostels for girls will be completed soon.

RGU Registrar Dr Nabam Tadar Rikam, Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung, Joint Registrar (UGC & Projects) Dr David Pertin, and RGU Executive Engineer Basant Kumar Shah also spoke.