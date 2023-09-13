Assam-based drug peddlers arrested, suspected heroin seized

ITANAGAR, 12 Sep: The Papum Pare police arrested two Assam-based drug peddlers, identified as Padma Pegu (26), of Naoligaon village, and Shiva Doley (22), of Morolia Gaon, from the Dikrong bridge near Doimukh, and seized 25.03 grams of suspected heroin, along with 99 empty vials, suspected to be used for delivery, and

two mobile phones from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off that drug peddlers from Assam were peddling a narcotic substance in Doimukh, a police team led by DSP Maga Tago, under the supervision of SP Taru Gusar, rushed to the spot and apprehended the peddlers on 7 September.

A case [u/s 21 (b)/29 of NDPS Act, 1985] has been registered at the Doimukh police station, and SI T Nabam has been tasked with investigating the case.

Again, on 10 September, the same police team nabbed a woman drug peddler from the Gumto railway bridge. She has been identified as Marufa Khatun (23), from Nagaon, Assam.

Acting on the woman’s disclosure, the police team raided the Holiday Dhaba in Banderdewa, and seized 60.20 grams of suspected heroin, 300 empty vials suspected to be used for delivery, and two mobile phones from her possession.

A case [u/s 21 (B) of NDPS Act] has been registered at the Doimukh police station in this regard too.