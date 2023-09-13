Nat’l Forest Martyrs Day observed

SEIJOSA, 12 Sep: The Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR) here in Pakke-Kessang district observed the National Forest Martyrs Day on 11 September by remembering the forest officials who laid down their lives in protecting and conserving the flora and fauna of the country.

During the programme, PCCF (WL, BD) & CWLW N Tam inaugurated the recently renovated ‘forester memorial’ and paid homage to the forest martyrs of the PTR. Guests and family members of the martyrs also visited the martyr rock and paid homage.

Personnel of the PTR showcased the outdoor skills of the forest department’s sniffer dog Tracy.

The department also organised a cultural programme themed ‘Heroes of Pakke Tiger Reserve’, and released a pamphlet.

The PTR felicitated the family members of the martyrs and offered gratitude for the martyrs’ service.

Tam commended the forest division for organising the programme.

Riba Dolo Pagia, son of late Apa Dolo, said that his family is immensely proud of his father and his service to the forest department, though the loss of the head of the family is irreplaceable.

Rilloh Wildlife Range RFO Tado Dibo also spoke.