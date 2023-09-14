Lt. Col Tero Keyang gets Northern Command’s commendation card

Staff Reporter

JAMMU, 13 Sep: Lt. Col. Tero Keyang, a serving army officer from East Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh, has been awarded the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Commendation Card at IIT Jammu during the North Tech Symposium by Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, AVSM, GOC-in-C, Northern Command on Wednesday.

The North Tech Symposium was conducted by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) in collaboration with the Indian Army Northern Command and IIT Jammu under the aegis of CII, at IIT Jammu from 11 to 13 September.

The officer was awarded commendation for his dedication and hard work. The officer was instrumental in managing the media center for both print and electronic media, ensuring the smooth conduct of events for VVIPs visiting the symposium and addressing the media.

The symposium featured over 200 industry participants, including startups and four other IITs and showcased various equipment and innovations displayed by the Indian army.

It was aimed at synergizing the requirements of the Indian army with the potential and capabilities of academia and the industry.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and minister of state (independent charge) for the ministry of science and technology and minister of state for the Prime Minister’s Office Dr. Jitendra Singh had attended the event earlier on Tuesday.