Governor launches Ayushman Bhav campaign in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 13 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik launched the state level Ayushman Bhav campaign from Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The campaign is a comprehensive nationwide healthcare initiative of the union ministry of health and family welfare that aims to provide saturation coverage of healthcare services, reaching every village and town in the country. This campaign will be implemented during the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ from September 17 to October 2.

President Droupadi Murmu virtually launched the Ayushman Bhav campaign from Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

Parnaik said that Ayushman Bhav is a blessing for a long and healthy life and complemented everyone involved in building an intensified campaign around it to enhance awareness about various health sector schemes with the view to achieve saturation coverage of essential and

critical healthcare services in both rural and urban areas.

He said that with the launching of ‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign and the planned state-wide activities, the health department will be able to further improve the delivery of all national and state-run health schemes to every intended beneficiary as well as the quality of healthcare service delivered to the citizens especially, at the Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centre level.

The Governor said that this ‘Antyodaya’ approach of saturation of healthcare services in every village embodies the remarkable vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a healthier and more prosperous India.

The Governor said that with cooperation from all government departments, every individual, women, children, adolescents, adults and the elderly will be touched through the three planned elements during the campaign namely; Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Sabha and Ayushman Mela at Ayushman Bharat- Health and Wellness Centre.

He urged all to join hands in the noble endeavour and make it a resounding success. The Governor said that Ayushman Bhav must be a collective ‘whole of society’ effort.

He strongly recommended that the tribal communities, panchayat members and GBs assist the government health organizations by encouraging ‘volunteer men and women’ who can be trained in ‘first aid’ and in maintaining ‘hygiene and sanitation’ in the village premises as well as households.

“Such volunteers will act as the first line of healthcare and can be duly incentivized. The contributions of individual volunteers will greatly add to the ‘Ayushman Bhav’ campaign,” he said.

The Governor exhorted the village and community organization functionaries and government officials to reach out to the people and participate in any welfare measures of the state and the central governments to make it meaningful and benefitting to the targeted population. He said that sincere and dedicated people participation will make it ‘jan andolan’ or ‘people’s movement’.

The Governor appealed to people to donate any organ or tissues, which can be used after one’s demise and give a new lease of life to those in need. He also advised the health department to maintain proper records at state, district and circle levels for immediate necessary action.

On the occasion, the Governor conferred ‘best performing district’ awards under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan to Namsai, West Siang and Papum Pare districts. He also awarded ‘best performing non-governmental organization’ under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan to Olley Al Foundation, Ziro, Indian Red Cross Society, Arunachal Pradesh and Oju Welfare Association, Naharlagun. Certificates of appreciation for ‘Ni-kshay Mitras’ (TB patient care-takers) were also announced.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who was virtually connected from Tawang, participated in the launching programme.

He highlighted the areas which need to be focused to make the health governance successful in the state.

Health minister Alo Libang and health secretary Liyon Borang also spoke on the occasion while, the principal health secretary Dr. Sharat Chauhan presented a roadmap for the health sector through a powerpoint presentation.

Chief secretary Dharmendra, commissioner, the secretaries and senior officers of various departments, including health and family welfare, national health mission and national tuberculosis elimination programme (NTEP) attended the function.

District administration capital Itanagar also virtually witnessed the nation-wide launching of the campaign by the President of India and the subsequent launch of the campaign in the state by the Governor at DC’s conference hall here.

DC Talo Potom expressed hope that the campaign will give impetus to the health programmes being implemented in the capital region.

TRIHMS CMS Dr. Tao Kakki, DMO Dr. Mandip Perme and his team of other doctors, Itanagar EAC, HoDs, corporators and panchayat leaders were present during the launch programme.

The campaign was also launched in several districts on Wednesday.

At Khonsa, DC Hento Karga launched the campaign in presence of Tirap DMO Dr. N Lowang and doctors.

The DC appealed to the stakeholders, including SHGs, school teachers, youth groups, local media and prominent members of the community to join the campaign for its success.

Earlier, the nationwide launching of the campaign by the President of India and subsequent launch of the campaign in the state by the Governor was witnessed virtually at the NIC.

It was launched in Upper Siang district by Zilla Parishad chairperson Lumgeng Litin in presence of DC Hage Lailang, DMO Dr. Gepeng Litin and other health officers.

Ni-kshay Mitras Alo Libang (minister for health and family welfare) and Geku-Mariyang MLA Kanggong Taku were awarded for adopting 43 and 28 TB patients respectively, under Prime Minister TB Mukht Bharat Abhiyan.

Two families were also provided Ayushman cards under PM Jan Arogya Yojana.

At Aalo, West Siang DC Penga Tato, ZPC Tumpe Ete and HoDs virtually attended the launching programme at DC’s conference hall.

The DC appealed to the officers and panchayat leaders to adopt TB patients as most of the officers, NGOs and PR leaders of West Siang district have adopted many TB patients for their further treatment.

Namsai district also virtually joined the nationwide launching of the campaign.

The Ni-kshay Mitras involved in supplementing nutritional food to consented TB patients were awarded with certificates on the occasion.

“The campaign is basically an effort to saturate all health sector schemes under six targeted indicators–PMJAY, ABHA ID generation, NCD screening, TB screening, ANC registration and immunization,” the Namsai DC said.

Under the campaign, the noble cause of blood donation and organ donation will be promoted, the DC added.

Namsai ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun and ZPM Chongkham Chow Jenia Namchoom were present on the occasion.

The campaign was also launched in West Kameng district.

DC Akriti Sagar urged all HoDs, Nikshay Mitras, PRI leaders, and stakeholders to fully cooperate for the campaign’s success. She emphasized the need for wide publicity across different platforms so that maximum people benefit from the scheme.

DMO RD Thongchi provided insights into the Ayushman Bhav campaign.

ZPC Rinchin Zomba Merakpa also spoke.

The campaign in Kamle district was launched by DC Adong Pertin. The DC asked the frontline health workers, ASHA facilitators and PRI leaders to work in tandem to achieve the target of vaccination to all the children across the district.

He also urged the DMO and his team to work earnestly for saturation of vaccination and to eradicate rubella and measles by December 2023. (PRO to Raj Bhavan/ DIPRO)