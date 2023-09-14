Handloom and handicraft of Arunachal impress Modi

ITANAGAR, 13 Sep: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was highly impressed by the handloom and handicraft products of Arunachal showcased at the ‘Indian Crafts Bazaar’ organized by ministry of external affairs on the sideline of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, textile and handicrafts department said in a release.

Modi also visited the stall put up by textile and handicrafts department and interacted

with artisan Ruma Linggi. The Prime Minister appreciated the weaving techniques of ldu Mishmi war coat.

The exhibition stall was also visited by the delegates of G20 nations.

Various handloom and handicraft products of different tribes of Arunachal were showcased during the event. (DIPR)