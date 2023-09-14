Project Pratighaat: A clarion call to unite against drugs

TUTNYU, 13 Sep: The fifth public mobilization session of ‘Project Pratighaat – Nari Shakti Against Drug Menace in Tirap’, organized by district police and Tirap ZPC at Tutnyu village on Wednesday, concluded with a call to the community to unite against drugs and support the district police.

The event aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of drug abuse.

Addressing the huge gathering, Tirap SP Rahul Gupta explained the goals of ‘Project Pratighaat,’ which includes women volunteers who are counseling young people with drug addiction and working alongside Lazu police.

Gupta encouraged the public to share information about drug dealers, promising confidentiality.

Lazu CO D K Thongdok asked the public not to grow opium in the upcoming winter season and called on village councils to admonish those who support drug dealers.

All the speakers in the event urged the community to unite against drugs and support the district police.

Dignitaries in the programme also commended dedication and commitment of women volunteers who have engaged themselves in door-to-door counseling in Deomali and Khonsa

The event brought together many key figures including, Tirap ZPC Chathong Lowang, Tirap district project director Nangram Pingkap, village leaders, GBs and chairperson of Care Me Home Society Songtung Bangsia, members of the Tutsa Women Welfare Association, Nocte Women Association, and local youth, community leaders and villagers.

The project began on August 23 this year, with a monumental gathering in Deomali, followed by a session in Khonsa town on August 31. Two more sessions were held in the Borduria and Soha police station areas by the respective officer-in-charges of the police stations.

Since the start, the program has involved women workers and police visiting homes to counsel those affected by drug addiction. So far, 83 people in the district have received counseling. A remarkable 14 have taken the brave step of joining treatment centers, with more in queue to join rehabilitation center as soon as the space is available.

Women-led NGOs have shown great enthusiasm for this community effort, which aims to eliminate drug abuse and empower women. Additionally, Tirap district police have cracked down on drug peddlers, arresting 16 peddlers and seizing 171 grams of heroin in the last two months. (DIPRO)