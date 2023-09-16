Jambey Tashi Memorial Tug of War Championship begins

TAWANG, 15 Sep: The second state-level Jambey Tashi Memorial Tug of War Championship began here on Thursday.

A total of 350 players and officials from 14 districts are participating in the championship. The participating districts are Lower Subansiri, Pakke-Kessang, Anjaw, Papum Pare, West Siang, Leparada, Kurung Kumey, Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), Upper Subansiri, Upper Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Tawang, Shi-Yomi and Kra Daadi.

All the 14 districts are competing in the men’s 640 kgs event.

While Lower Subansiri, West Siang, Kurung Kumey, ICR, Papum Pare, Tawang and Kra Daadi are competing in the women’s 500 kgs event, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, ICR, Leparada, Shi-Yomi, Tawang, West Siang, Papum Pare and Lower Subansiri are competing in the mixed 580 kgs event.

The opening ceremony was attended by, among others, MLA Phurpa Tsering and Bamboo Research & Development Agency Chairman Tungri Effa.