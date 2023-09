BOMDILA 15 Sep: The West Kameng district administration, in collaboration with the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps, will conduct a 14-day pre-recruitment residential coaching and training camp for Agniveer aspirants from 3 to 16 October here.

Registration for the camp will be open until 30 September.

Interested candidates may register at the district labour & employment office-cum-Model Career Centre in Bomdila, or contact +91 9233989584 for more information. (DIPRO)