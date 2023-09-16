Meeting on Ayushman Bhava prog

TAWANG, 15 Sep: Tawang DC Kanki Darang on Friday chaired a meeting with the members of the district task force committee on the implementation of the Ayushman Bhava programme.

Addressing the programme officers, the MOs of various CHCs and PHCs, and the HWOs of health & wellness centres, the DC said that “the central government is trying to ensure good health of its citizens through the Ayushman Bhava programme.”

“We all should contribute sincerely in delivering the service to the public,” he said, and sought cooperation from all sectors “during conduct of Ayushman Aapke Dwar, Ayushman Mela, Ayushman Sabha and Ayushman Gram Panchayat to achieve one hundred percent saturation of all the health services in every village.”

DMO Dr Rinchin Neema informed that “two villages – Shyaro and Khet – will achieve one hundred percent saturation of health schemes like CMAAY, AB-PMAY, etc, by 2 October this year, during the Ayushman Pakhwada.”

This was followed by a review of the district plan, presented by Hemant Pegu. The MOs and HWOs were invited to offer suggestions to ensure better health services at their respective centres. (DIPRO)