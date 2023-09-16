RGU organises webinar on agri drones

RONO HILLS, 15 Sep: The agriculture faculty of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here organised a webinar on ‘Applications of drones in agriculture’ on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, including Agriculture Sciences Dean Prof Sumpam Tangjang, faculty members, and students pursuing BSc and MSc in agriculture, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha highlighted “some of the latest applications of the use of artificial intelligence in agriculture,” and emphasised on the use of drones for effective productivity, the university informed in a release.

Bhopal (MP)-based Central Institute of Agriculture Engineering’s agricultural mechanisation division scientist Dr Satya Prakash Kumar underscored the pivotal role that drones are playing in the modernisation of agriculture.

“Throughout the webinar, valuable insights into the wide-ranging applications of drones in agriculture were shared, shedding light on their versatility and their current status in Indian agriculture,” the release said, adding that “the attendees gained a comprehensive understanding of how drones are reshaping and transforming the agricultural landscape.”

Among the topics discussed during the webinar were the use of drones in crop monitoring and management, including disease detection and nutrient assessment; precision spraying and fertilisation; and soil analysis and mapping.

RGU Agriculture Engineering HoD (i/c) Dr NRNV Gowripathi Rao also spoke.

“The webinar provided a comprehensive overview of the applications of drones in agriculture, their current status in India, the importance of training, and the challenges facing their widespread adoption,” the release stated, adding that “the attendees left with a clear understanding of drones in revolutionising agriculture and ushering in a new era of precision farming.”