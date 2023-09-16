NDRF conducts awareness progs

ITANAGAR, 15 Sep: A team of Doimukh-based 12 Bn National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted a community awareness programme in Kumari Kachari Gaon (Namsai) and a school safety programme on disaster management at the government middle school in Sangti (W/Kameng) on Friday.

A total of 168 villagers, teachers and students benefited from the programme, the battalion said in a release.

“The team demonstrated drill during earthquake, flood, emergency/non- emergency move of victims, control blooding, impelled object, CPR, head injury during earthquake and fire,” the release added.