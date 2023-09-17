CM’s technical adviser KC Dhimole awarded

ITANAGAR, 16 Sep: The Institution of Engineers (India) or IEI felicitated Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s technical adviser and fellow of the IEI, KC Dhimole “as outstanding engineer” on the occasion of the 56th Engineer’s Day, which is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of eminent engineer and Bharat Ratna awardee Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

“Dhimole has worked tirelessly for infrastructure development in Arunachal Pradesh. He is an astute professional with more than three decades of experience in strategy, planning, implementation and designing renewable energy, including wind power development and road and bridge projects. He has many awards and recognition to his credit, including one silver and two gold medals from the Arunachal Pradesh government, for his meritorious service in the state,” the IEI informed in a release.

“He is also a recipient of the Vishwakarma Award, instituted by the Construction Industry Development Council in 2017, for his significant accomplishment in rural road development in the state,” it added.