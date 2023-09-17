State-level workshop on EVMs, VVPAT

ITANAGAR, 16 Sep: A state-level workshop on ‘first-level checking (FLC) of electronic voting machines (EVM) and the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT)’ for district election officers (DEO), deputy DEOs, and FLC supervisors was conducted at the DK Convention Centre here on Saturday.

The workshop, organised by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain, was aimed at “bolstering the technical and administrative safeguards surrounding these vital components of the electoral process,” the CEO office informed in a release.

During the workshop, Project Director Lijum Ete, who is also the state-level master trainer, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the technical and administrative safeguards associated with EVMs, shedding light on “the measures to be kept in place to ensure the integrity and transparency of the voting process.”

EVMs state nodal officer RK Sona presented a detailed briefing on the FLC, highlighting the critical role of field-level checking to ensure smooth functioning of the EVMs and the VVPATs during elections.

“A significant highlight of the workshop was the live demonstration of the pre-FLC unit and symbol loading unit by engineers of Hyderabad (Telangana)-based Electronics Corporation of India Limited. This practical demonstration provided the attendees with firsthand understanding of the equipment that plays a pivotal role in the electoral process,” the release stated, adding that the engineers also conducted “a hands-on session on EVMs, and offered a unique opportunity to the participants to interact with the technology that underpins the electoral process.”

Joint CEO Liken Koyu, Deputy CEO Shania Kayem Mize, Election Commission of India Secretary BC Patra, and Planning Secretary RK Sharma also attended the workshop, the release said.