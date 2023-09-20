DTCC receives certificate of appreciation

AALO, 19 Sep: The West Siang District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC), headed by DMO Dr Dubom Bagra, received a certificate of appreciation from the State Tobacco Control Cell in recognition of its outstanding performance in the information, communication & education (IEC) activities during the 60 days of a ‘Tobacco-free youth campaign’, which had been launched by DC Penga Tato on 31 May, and continued till 31 July, under the supervision of DTCC DPO Dr T Wangmu.

During the 60-day period, an intensive anti-tobacco campaign was carried out across the district to generate awareness on using IEC materials. The campaign also featured lectures, and drawing and essay writing competitions on the topic, ‘Tobacco and its ill effects’, in various schools.

The campaign activities of the district-level task force committee were supervised by the DC. The tobacco-free educational institutions (ToFEI) guidelines were adopted and the COTPA Act has been enforced in educational institutions and their premises.

IEC materials on the harmful effects of tobacco were distributed, and ‘no smoking’ notices in public places were displayed in various parts of the district by the DTCC. (DIPRO)