Selection of 3 wushu players from Arunachal for Asian Games testament to their dedication: Sports director

ITANAGAR, 19 Sep: Sports Director Tadar Appa said that the selection of three wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh in the national team for the Asian Games is testament to their exceptional skills and dedication to the sport.

“It is a matter of immense pride for the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) and for the entire nation as these young athletes embark on a journey to represent India on the global stage,” Appa said.

Mepung Lamgu, Onilu Tega and Nyeman Wangsu have been named in the national team for the 19th Asian Games set to take place in Hangzhou City, China, from 23 September to 8 October.

All of them are students of the SLSA.

“It is a moment of great pride for the SLSA to see our students represent India at the 19th Asian Games in wushu. Their hard work, determination, and the guidance of coach Maibam Premchandra have brought them to this pinnacle of success. We are confident that they will make India proud with their exceptional performances,” Appa said in a release.

“The SLSA continues to be a nurturing ground for sporting talents in various sports disciplines, and the selection of these three students in the Indian wushu team is testament to the academy’s commitment to excellence in sports education,” Appa said.

SLSA Principal Likha Vidha conveyed best wishes to the athletes, stating that “they have shown exceptional dedication to their sport, and their selection for the Asian Games is a reflection of their commitment and the excellent training they have received at the SLSA.”

“We are confident that they will perform admirably and inspire other aspiring athletes,” Vidha said.

The players will leave for Hangzhou, China, on 20 September from New Delhi, where they will join the Indian contingent.