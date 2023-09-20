Health mela organised at UHC

ITANAGAR, 19 Sep: A ‘health mela’ under the Ayushman Bhava campaign was organised at the Itafort urban health centre (UHC) here on Tuesday.

Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DMO Dr Mandip Perme informed that “services like enrolment under PMJAY/CMAAY, ABHA ID generation, NCD screening, deworming, IDCF, and TB screening were conducted during the health mela.”

He said that the Ayushman Bhava campaign, which started on 17 September, will continue till 2 October in all the heath centres of the ICR.

The mela was inaugurated by district BJP in-charge Hinium Tacho, in the presence of the DMO, DRCHO Dr Krishna Welly, and others.

A similar programme was conducted also at the Borum HWC, under the Ayushman Bhava campaign.

“On Monday, NCD screening, awareness on malaria and blood smear preparation for malaria test by vector-borne staffers, TB screening, ABHA ID, free distribution of drugs and contraceptives, awareness on PMJAY/CMAAY, VHND, etc, were conducted at Mipya Lapang in Mudang Tage village under HWC TPD under the Ayushman Bhava campaign,” the ICR DIPRO informed in a release.