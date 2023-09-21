DC advocates non-partial selection of beneficiaries

KOLORIANG, 20 Sep: Kurung Kumey deputy commissioner Ibom Tao advocated for a responsible and non-partial board of selectors for selecting beneficiaries of various flagship programmes and schemes and in person ground verification of different projects to ensure that developmental activities are not delayed in the district.

The DC was speaking during a district coordination meeting held at the mini secretariat here on Wednesday to take stock of the various flagship programmes and ongoing schemes of the government in the district.

The meeting was attended by ADC hqtrs. Pama Bagang, Patuk ADC Ocean Gao, SP Bomken Basar and various HoDs. (DIPRO)