DOIMUKH, 20 Sep: A team of 12 NDRF, in coordination with district administration and other stakeholders, conducted a mock exercise on earthquake at NHPC power house in Kamle district on Wednesday.

During the mock exercise, NDRF team demonstrated collapse structure search and rescue (CSSR) cutting methods, medical first aid, evacuation and rope rescue techniques to rescue trapped victims.

A total of 273 personnel participated in the mock exercise, said an NDRF release.