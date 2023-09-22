Guv for forming think tank to advise govt on NEP

ITANAGAR, 21 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik suggested setting up a “think tank in the state, which will advise the state government on various aspects of transformation to the national education policy (NEP)-2020.”

After inaugurating a two-day conference of the higher & technical education department at the banquet hall here on Thursday, Parnaik felicitated pioneers of higher education in Arunachal Pradesh, conferred the Governor’s Award on the undergraduate toppers of 2021, the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education (APSCTE) gold medal to the toppers of the government polytechnics, NSS awards, and Outstanding College Teacher’s Awards.

He said that, “with the implementation of NEP-2020, there will be a paradigm shift in our approach and all stakeholders, especially the educationists, must take responsibility to make education more student-centric, multidisciplinary with multiple entry and exit points, and contribute in making it successful.”

He said that the NEP “has reoriented education and skilling according to young people’s aptitudes,” and emphasised the need for an “industry-oriented” education system to meet the rising demand for skilled workforce “as India is becoming a global manufacturing hub.”

“Parallel to the development of educational infrastructure, the curriculum must also be according to the needs of the industries and other employment avenues,” he said.

He recommended maximum incorporation of technology and its utilisation in the educational curriculum at all levels, starting from primary education, saying that “such steps will skill the present generation of youths to be more competent and employable.”

Referring to his interactions with gaon buras, villagers and panchayat members during his tour of the districts, the governor said that “there will be shortage of teachers, doctors, engineers and essential service providers till we produce our own professionals,” and exhorted the state’s educationists to explore ways and means to become self-reliant.

“Today’s youths are the future leaders and professionals, and they must imbibe new skills, innovative ideas and go beyond classroom topics,” he said, and added that “the education system in the state needs to be designed with the changing socioeconomic environment of the globalised world.”

The Pioneers of Higher Education Awards-2022 were conferred on former principal of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), Pasighat (E/Siang) Damodaran, and former principal of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar, Balinarayan Phukan.

Tawang-based Dorjee Khandu Government College Political Science Assistant Professor Dr Yeshi Gyesen, JNC English HoD Dr Sunand Kumar Sinha, and Tezu (Lohit)-based Indira Gandhi Government College Associate Professor Dr Manas Kumar Jana received the College Teacher’s Awards-2022 from the governor.

DNGC BSc (zoology) student Tuliam Khoiyang, St Claret College, Ziro (L/Subansiri) BCom student Nirmala Basumatary, and Donyi Polo Government College, Kamki BA (geography) student Chumi Mosing received the governor’s cash award as toppers of the 2021 university examination.

Basar (Leparada)-based Tomi Polytechnic College civil engineering student Nyomba Nampo, Itanagar-based Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic computer science student Duyu Anu Taya, and Namsai-based Polytechnic mechanical engineering student CP Namchoom received the APSCTE gold medals as toppers of government polytechnics.

Veronica Padung of JNC and Nabam Jerma of Arunodaya University, Lekhi received the Best NSS Volunteer Awards-2022, while Arunodaya University NSS Programme Officer Pankaj Bora received the Best NSS Programme Officer Award-2022, and Binny Yanga Government Women’s College received the Best NSS Unit Award-2022.

The governor released a booklet on ‘Basic information on higher & technical education, Arunachal Pradesh 2021-22’, and a book titled Agrarian Transition and Rural Non-farm Employment: Empirical Findings in Western Arunachal Pradesh, authored by Government College Bomdila (W/Kameng) Principal Dr Tashi Phuntso.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Taba Tedir said that “the government is committed to achieve the objectives of NEP-2020,” and urged all stakeholders to “put in concerted effort to realise the goals of the state.”

Tedir sought a “holistic recommendation” from the participants of the conference “to give new thrust to the education sector in the state.” He said that it would go a long way in realising the mission of self-reliant Arunachal.

MLA Kento Rina, Pasighat-based Arunachal Pradesh University Vice Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba, Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, and Education Secretary Pige Ligu also spoke.

Education Special Secretary Ira Singhal provided a detailed brief on the initiatives taken by the state government in the higher & technical education sector. (Raj Bhavan)