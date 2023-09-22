SEC says will meet dists’ officers regarding panchayat elections

TAWANG, 21 Sep: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rinchin Tashi on Thursday said that he will meet the administrative officers of various districts in the days to come to obtain firsthand information and suggestions from “the officers dealing with the panchayat elections at the ground level, to make the panchayat election process more vibrant.”

“Along with the election process of general elections, the state panchayat activities should also continue with the same responsibilities and duties,” he said during a meeting with the district’s administrative officers here.

Tashi took feedback from the officers regarding improving the panchayat elections, “in line with the general elections, using modern techniques and methods.”

“There is plenty of misinformation, and to contain such misinformation, education and awareness programmes and accessibility to election information is very important,” he added.

Tawang DC Kanki Darang suggested that “there should be a summary revision every year for panchayat elections and photo electoral rolls for panchayat elections.”

The administrative officers from the subdivisions placed their suggestions, based on their past experiences of conducting panchayat elections. (DIPRO)