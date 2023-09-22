Namsang gets block library

NAMSANG, 21 Sep: DoTCL Minister Wangki Lowang inaugurated the public libraries department’s block library here in Tirap district on Thursday.

The minister commended the efforts of the libraries department and encouraged the public to “enrol as registered library members of the new public library.” He himself signed up for a library membership card on the occasion.

DL&IO Chaphun Sumnyan, EE SK Srivastava, WRD AE I Riba, JE B Basar, Soha CO Balban Kamlo, PWD EE Taro Jeram, Deomali DFO Millo Tamang, ZPMs, and others were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)