Guv launches ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat – Nasha Mukt Arunachal Abhiyan’

ITANAGAR, 22 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik launched the state-level ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat – Nasha Mukt Arunachal Abhiyan’ on Friday.

The launch programme, which was organised at the Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) auditorium, began with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between DNGC and the Itanagar-based Rajyoga Education & Research Foundation.

In his address, the governor said that the campaign is “not just a campaign but a commitment to the wellbeing of the people. By tackling the root cause of drug abuse, raising awareness and providing support, it aspires to pave the way for a brighter, healthier future for the state and the nation.”

Parnaik commended the Brahma Kumaris and the DNGC authority for signing the MoU. “It is a challenging task,” he said, but expressed hope that the endeavour would “bring good results and go a long way in fortifying a promising future for the youth of the state.”

The governor emphasised on “a healthy family environment at home as a first and foremost step towards a drug-free society,” and added that “good upbringing of a child will never give a chance to stray and pick up bad habits.”

Saying that the state government has the Arunachal Pradesh Psychoactive Substance Policy-2021 in place, he underscored “the involvement of the society as a whole to assist those going into addiction.”

Describing the drug menace as a serious issue, he called for strong action against drug peddlers and suppliers, and suggested using technology in tracking down peddlers and drug suppliers. “With real-time tracking, we can keep an eye on and eradicate the drug menace from our society,” he said.

Among others, Health Minister Alo Libang, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan, DNGC Professor and Brahma Kumari Prof Jayadeba Sahoo, and Dr Ratna Tayeng spoke on the negative effects of drug abuse and peddling.

‘My India – Addiction Free India’ campaign’s national coordinator Dr Sachin Parab delivered the keynote address, while Itanagar Brahma Kumaris manager Junu administered the nasha mukt (de-addiction) pledge to the participants.

Tezpur (Assam)-based Rajyoga teacher, Brahma Kumari Kamala conducted a meditation session. (Raj Bhavan)