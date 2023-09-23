Drug peddlers nabbed with suspected heroin

ZIRO, 22 Sep: The police here in Lower Subansiri district arrested three drug peddlers recently and seized 26 gms of suspected heroin from their possession.

“The arrest was made on the basis of credible information received that one Lod Hania was peddling drugs in SSB Gate area here,” SDPO Ojing Lego informed in a release.

Upon receiving the information, a team, comprising Lego, DSP (P) K Lego, SI T John, and SIs (P) K Yigam, J Yomcha, J Doye and R Nako was formed under the supervision of SP Keni Bagra.

“The team reached the spot and made a thorough search of the house and found all three alleged accused, namely, Lod Hania, Tailyang Butung and Toko Tabin, along with 24 plastic vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 26 gms,” the release stated.

“All legal procedures were followed in the presence of the executive magistrate and independent witnesses,” it said.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and the matter has been endorsed to SI (P) K Yigam for further investigation, it said.