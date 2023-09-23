Blood donation camps organised

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 22 Sep: The East Siang district health department on Friday organised simultaneous voluntary blood donation camps at Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) in Pasighat and at Tasi Panggeng CHC (a first referral unit) here, as part of the ongoing statewide Ayushman Bhava Seva Pakhwada.

Ruksin CHC MO Dr Kadum Jonnom informed that the blood donation drive was initiated by his medical staff “to maintain buffer stock of blood of different groups at BPGH and the newly commissioned blood storage unit in the Ruksin CHC.”

The programme was supported by Ruksin-based social organisation BROS.

Eighteen units of blood were collected during the camp here.

Dr Jonnom expressed hope that “participation of social organisations like BROS would boost the morale of the health providers, who work round the clock to save others’ lives.”

The health department launched the Ayushman Bhava campaign at Ralung village on 19 September.