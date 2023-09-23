Project Brahmank CE inspects road and bridge works in U/Siang

YINGKIONG, 22 Sep: The Border Roads Organisation’s (BRO) Project Brahmank Chief Engineer Ajay Kumar Mishra inspected all the ongoing road and bridge works in Upper Siang district from 20 to 22 September.

Mishra, accompanied by 761 BRTF Commander Arun Kumar Gupta and a team of engineers, inspected the works on the Ditte Dimme-Migging, Migging-Tuting, Tuting-Bona and Bona-Gelling roads, besides bridges and field laboratories established for quality checking of the ongoing projects.

The focus was to ensure adherence to engineering standards, effective project management, and on-time execution of these vital infrastructure projects.

Mishra engaged in detailed discussions with the project teams, contractors, and local stakeholders, and emphasised the significance of these works in enhancing border connectivity, fostering regional development, and reinforcing national security.

The CE expressed satisfaction with the progress of the ongoing works “and their pivotal role in strengthening the border region’s infrastructure.”

He acknowledged the dedication and hard work demonstrated by the project teams, and emphasised the need for continued collaboration and on-time completion of strategic connectivity.

He reiterated the BRO’s “unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards in infrastructure development, ensuring the safety and security of the border, and delivering projects that align with the nation’s strategic goals.”