Int’l Patient Safety Goals workshop organised

NAHARLAGUN, 23 Sep: The state chapter of the Association of Nurse Executives India organised an International Patient Safety Goals (IPSG) workshop at the Arunachal State Nursing College (ASNC) here on Saturday.

The workshop, initiated by state ANEI head Boa Yania Taw, ANEI trainer Millo Dimin, and members Ampi Tage and Taw Maman, was aimed at bringing together educators and students to address critical aspects of patient safety in healthcare delivery, the college informed in a release.

The workshop featured speeches by experts, interactive sessions, and discussions centered on the theme of patient safety.

The technical session on ‘Understanding the IPSGs’ featured discussions on the significance of the IPSGs in reducing medical errors, improving patient outcomes, and ensuring quality care.

“The importance of effective communication between healthcare providers, patients and their families, besides the importance of enhancing communication skills to ensure patient understanding and engagement were also discussed,” the release stated.

During the ‘medication safety’ session, the intricacies of medication safety, including best practices in administering, monitoring and educating patients about medicines were discussed.

A session on infection control measures, highlighting the importance of hand hygiene, proper sterilisation techniques, and the role of nurses in preventing healthcare-associated infections, was also held.

Over 45 persons, including nursing students and faculty members, participated in interactive workshops and case studies to apply patient safety principles in real-world scenarios.

“The future goal of ANEI Arunachal chapter is to bring together a diverse group of healthcare stakeholders and empower them with knowledge and strategies to improve patient care and reduce medical errors,” the college informed.