Awareness prog on anaemia held

GUMTO, 26 Sep: A two-day awareness programme on anaemia, themed ‘Test, Treat, Talk Anaemia’, was organised here in Papum Pare district on 25 and 26 September.

A photo exhibition on the nutrition month observance in the district, besides talks on anaemia and the Poshan Abhiyan, other social welfare schemes of the state and the central governments, and a recipe competition using locally available food that are rich in iron were organised during the two-day programme.

SHG members, anganwadi workers, pregnant and lactating mothers from nearby areas and PRI members participated in the programme, which was organised jointly by the district ICDS cell, in collaboration with the Central Bureau of Communication. (DIPRO)