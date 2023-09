ITANAGAR, 26 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik has mourned the demise of former APPSC member Jathi Pulu, and described his passing away as “a great loss to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly the Idu community.”

“I join the people of the state in offering condolence to the bereaved family, and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)