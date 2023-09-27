Protestors burn Jinping’s effigy

TEZU, 26 Sep: Protestors here in Lohit district on Tuesday burnt the effigy of Chinese Premier Xi Jinping for denying entry to three sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh to China to take part in the Asian Games being held in Hangzhou.

The Lohit unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, in collaboration with the All Arunachal Pradesh Youth Organisation and the Tirap, Changlang, Longding Students’ Union, organised a protest march from the clock tower to Gandhi Chowk here, demanding justice for the athletes.

More than 300 students from various schools, besides members of the Lohit District Students’ Union and the public participated in the protest march.

Wushu players Onilu Tega, Mepung Lamgu and Nyeman Wangsu were compelled to withdraw from the Asian Games after failing to secure clearance from Chinese authorities.