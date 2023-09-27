Raise Arunachali athletes’ visa issue with IOC

Yet again, athletes from Arunachal Pradesh have become victims of China’s anti-India policy. For a long time, the Chinese have been issuing stapled visas to the people of the state. The government of India does not accept this visa and therefore does not allow the people of the state to travel to China. This time, three Wushu players – Tega, Mepung Lamgu and Nyeman Wangu – were scheduled to travel to China to participate in the Asian Games. However, they didn’t get clearance from the Chinese authorities. The denial of regular visas to the three players created a diplomatic row between India and China, prompting union Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to pull out from attending the Asian Games as a mark of protest over visa denial to the Arunachali players.

The development is a big blow to the morale of the state’s players who have excelled in all the levels to play at the Asian Games. It is time the government of India raised this matter at the highest level. The international Olympic Committee (IOC) is the best forum to raise it with. Just boycotting of the Games by the youth affairs & sports minister is not enough. In fact, the Chinese will not be bothered by it. Therefore, it has to be raised at the IOC level to exert pressure on China to stop this practice of harassing athletes from Arunachal Pradesh. Unless such drastic and decisive action is taken, the Chinese will continue to act as per their whims and fancies.