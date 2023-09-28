Drug peddler arrested

KHONSA, 27 Sep: One Posen Suayang (35) of Old Tupi village was arrested by the police for possession and peddling of contraband substance (heroin) weighing 11.3 grams here in Tirap district on Wednesday.

A police team led by SI L. Kimsing under the close supervision of Tirap SP/DySP(hqtrs) arrested the accused during naka duty at 2 mile Tinali here.

The search and seizure were made in presence of executive magistrate Ripi Doni, DySP(hqtes) Khonsa and independent witnesses.

A case vide KSA PS C/No.17/2023 U/S 21(b) of the NDPS Act has been registered and further investigation is on. (DIPRO)