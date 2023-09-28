World Tourism Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 27 Sep: The World Tourism Day was celebrated across the state with various programmes highlighting the importance of unlocking the tourism potentials of the state.

Attending World Tourism Day celebration at Gobuk village in Upper Siang district organized by the tourism department here, minister for health Alo Libang asserted that Upper Siang has huge potential for eco-tourism development.

“The district is not only blessed with natural beauty but has rich historical importance too which needs to be explored and documented properly to attract tourists,” he said.

Pointing out multiple advantages of sustainable tourism, Alo opined: “If tourism potentials of the district are tapped properly then one day it will become a great source of livelihood and way of life for local denizens in the future.”

He appealed to the people to create a tourist-friendly atmosphere by changing their mindset and behaviors as tourists expect good hospitality and quality of service from the service providers.

He advised the people to protect and preserve flora and fauna in the district. Libang appealed to the people to shun hunting and preserve it for future generations.

Later, Libang along with dignitaries present on the occasion released a tourism brochure of Upper Siang district.

Deputy commissioner Hage Lailang said that the district administration is always looking forward to exploring the tourism potential of the district and working to change the tourist circuit route to cover the whole district in tourism map.

DSP Tasso Kato appreciated Gobuk village for assisting the district police in its drug free campaign and appealed to the villagers to continue supporting the campaign.

ABK president Tadum Libang advised the people to practice organic cultivation and avoid the use of chemicals in farming.

Earlier, district tourism officer Tater Mize highlighted the importance of World Tourism Day.

In Tawang district, the tourism department celebrated World Tourism Day 2023 with the theme “Tourism and Green Investment,” with various programs at the Buddha Park on Wednesday.

The program included showcasing of rich culture by various cultural troupes, Theipi competition (one of the traditional games and sports) among Yuva Tourism Club members, promotion of local products prepared by the Self Help Group, felicitation of tourists, and sharing of their experiences in Tawang.

This was followed by prize and certificate distribution to all tourism stakeholders who had undergone a two-day training program on “Destination management through upskilling and responsible practices, basic bakery training, and refresher course in hotel and restaurant management,” conducted by the tourism department.

Addressing the gathering district tourism officer Tsering Dekey said that the event was organized to create awareness about the importance of sustainable development of tourism, the formation of Yuva Tourism Club in the district, and their involvement in various activities to promote tourism.

Among others, tourism stakeholders, Yuva Tourism Club members, Wong and Tso Pema Self Help Groups members, and tourists from Gujarat, Goa, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Bodh Gaya (Bihar) attended the program.

In West Siang district, the day was celebrated at Raaks View Resort, Rana Ghat in Aalo.

Aalo East MLA Kento Jini encouraged the local unemployed youth and the public to focus on the tourism sector, “which is viable for sustainable development.”

“West Siang can become a tourist hotspot if we explore all the areas properly,” he said and urged the tourism department to give more emphasis to the tourism sector.

Earlier, deputy commissioner Penga Tato flagged off the local cuisine cooking competition. He urged the public to be disciplined and friendly to the tourist.

The DC said that tourism is the only sector where one can make sustainable development.

DTO T.K Kopak also spoke.

A local food cooking competition, Hipe Dwnam (boating/rafting competition), and white water rafting were the major events of the celebration.

MLA Jini gave away the prizes to the winners of the various competitions.

Among others, army lt. colonel Nitesh Kotwal, administrative officers and the public attended the program.

In Doimukh, MA 3rd-semester students of the education department at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) organized a one-day plantation-cum-cleanliness drive to mark the occasion at the community health centre (CHC) in Papum Pare district on Tuesday.

The students planted tree saplings in the vicinity of the CHC and took measures to protect these saplings from domestic animals and trespassers. To promote cleanliness, they also installed self-made dustbins within the CHC premises, emphasizing the importance of responsible waste disposal.

Addressing the gathering, dean of the faculty of education prof. T. Lhungdim and head of the department of education at RGU prof. P K Acharya, lauded and motivated the students for their commendable efforts in serving their community members.

The program coordinator Dr. Tage Monju, shed light on the significance of World Environmental Health Day and encouraged students to become active citizens in creating a cleaner environment for the well-being of our planet.

Dr. Anga Padu, another program coordinator, stressed the vital role of cleanliness and tree plantation drives in enhancing the overall quality of life on Earth.

Doimukh CHC medical officer in-charge Dr. Lobsang Chuki expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the students for their tree plantation drive. She also utilized the opportunity to raise awareness about rabies, emphasizing the importance of proper animal vaccination and offering precautionary measures to prevent this deadly disease.

Earlier, the MA 3rd-semester students embarked on a spirited march from RGU’s education department to the Doimukh CHC with self-made dustbins and banners to emphasize the significance of environmental health. At the CHC, the students also showcased a thought-provoking skit accompanied by an awareness song, vividly depicting the ongoing environmental degradation and its dire consequences. (DIPROs)