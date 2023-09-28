20 young sportspersons receive RK Singh Memorial Sports Scholarship

ITANAGAR, 27 Sep: In order to promote ‘Khelo North-East’, non-governmental organization Helping Hands in collaboration with leading Indian sports brand Shiv Naresh have announced the first RK Singh Memorial Sports Scholarship, 2023 for the young and budding sportspersons from Northeast.

After scrutiny of several hundreds of applications, 20 players have been selected for cash scholarship, sports equipment and sports kit under the banner of ‘Super 20 promising players,’ Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) secretary general Bamang Tago informed in a release.

Attending the award ceremony at the state Banquet Hall here on Tuesday, minister for sports Mama Natung congratulated all the winners and motivated them to continue their rigorous training.

Natung emphasized on imparting proper sports education to the budding sportspersons of the state and promoting them through various initiatives. He also appreciated the efforts of Helping Hands for initiating such scholarships.

Helping Hands president Robin Hibu said that he was happy to learn that 15 out of 20 winners of the scholarship were female. He said that women from North East have always shown outstanding performance in sports, bringing laurels to the region.

Shiv Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd. managing director Shiv Prakash Singh expressed his pleasure in presenting the scholarship in memory of his late father and announced that Shiv Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd. will provide the scholarship every year to the most deserving sportspersons.