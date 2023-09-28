Shergaon bags Best Rural Tourism Village Award

ITANAGAR, 27 Sep: Shergaon village in West Kameng district bagged the ‘Best Rural Tourism Village Award, 2023’ in the Silver category.

Shergaon is among the 10 best villages to receive the silver award.

Dawar in Jammu and Kashmir, Sarmoli in Uttarakhand, Reiek in Mizoram, Kanthallor in Kerala and Madla in Madhya Pradesh received the gold awards.

The Best Rural Tourism Village Awards are given for promotion and preservation of their cultural

heritage and sustainable development through tourism.

The Best Tourism Village competition was organized by the central nodal agency for rural tourism, ministry of tourism. More than 750 applications were submitted from 315 districts and 31 states. The Best Tourism Village competition was launched in February this year by the ministry of tourism.

The awards were presented during the World Tourism Day celebration at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed happiness that the tourism ministry has chosen Shergaon as the Best Rural Tourism Village in India.

“Happy to share that Shergaon village in West Kameng district has been awarded the ‘Best Tourism Village’ in Silver Category by @tourismgoi.”

“Blessed with lush green forests, rolling hills and meadows, this picturesque village offers breathtaking views of the Himalayan peaks and is an excellent destination for nature lovers and trekkers,” the CM wrote in X. (With inputs from PIB)