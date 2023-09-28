Ziro Literary Festival begins

ZIRO, 27 Sep: The fourth edition of the two days Ziro Literary Festival (ZLF) with the theme, ‘celebrating creativity for all’ commenced at Saint Claret College (SCCZ) here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

The event was organized by SCCZ and PWLO Entertainment in association with Oil India Limited, and with support from Lower Subansiri district administration.

The fest began with a discussion on ‘Tribal customary laws and the modern world,’ moderated by journalist Ranju Dodum with former APSCW chairperson Jarjum Ete, research scholar Gaby Miyum Damin and journalist Karma Paljor.

On the topic ‘India’s Northeast and its neighbours,’ ambassador Gautam Mukhopadhaya and award-winning journalist Sadiq Naqvi also led fascinating discussions. Journalist Karma Paljor mediated the conversation.

Banwang Losu, a Wancho author who prepared the Wancho script, shared his views in ‘A brighter future for tribal literature’ during a conversation with Makepeace Sitlhou.

Prominent Assamese novelist, poet and activist, Dr. Rita Chowdhury and Tanuj Solanki, who himself is an author, shared their views on, ‘So you wrote a book. Now what?’ The discussion was led by journalist Makepeace Sitlhou.

Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime in his address appreciated all the resource persons for coming and sharing their knowledge with the participants.

SCCZ principal Dr. Fr. Allwyn Mendoz highlighted the importance of literary festivals and the motive for conducting the Ziro Literary Festival annually.

The day concluded with a musical performance by Ary Juliant and Asrie from Lombok Island, Indonesia, who thrilled the audience with their catchy tunes.

Prominent authors, journalists, filmmakers, social activists, teachers, scholars, and students are taking part in the talks and discussion sessions.

The Ziro Literary Festival is a celebration of reading, critical thinking, creative expression and communal sharing.

It is held annually at Saint Claret College, Ziro, wherein an array of award-winning writers, journalists, thinkers, and accomplished artists and students are provided a platform through series of discussions, readings and hands-on workshops.