Holistic planning process to be initiated, says CM

ITANAGAR, 28 Sep: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday informed that, “by next year, a new and holistic process of planning will be in place for the state government to ensure foolproof planning and implementation.”

Addressing the inaugural function of a two-day state-level workshop on ‘Panchayat Development Index (PDI) and PPC-2023’ here this morning, Khandu said that “planning is the foundation for people-centric programmes that the state government implements to achieve holistic development across the length and breadth of the state.”

“At the national level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that India will develop only when the Northeast develops. Here in the state, we say that Arunachal will develop only when its villages develop,” the CM said.

Emphasising that the traditional method of compiling the state plan and the state budget has to be changed for better outcomes, Khandu informed that “the state government is preparing a roadmap for its planning process that will be rolled out probably by next year,” and urged the panchayat members, particularly of the gram sabhas, to “equip yourselves with all basics of programme planning and implementation.”

He said that the workshop, featuring technical sessions by experts from Delhi, “is the best platform for the panchayat members to gain knowledge and expertise in the nitty-gritty of planning and programme implementation at the grassroots level.”

“From across the state you have come to this workshop. Don’t shy to admit ignorance. Clear your doubts. Subject experts have come all the way from union ministry of panchayati raj, New Delhi. Question them. Equip yourselves to deliver once you are back in your villages,” Khandu advised.

He explained that the PDI is a unique statistical instrument evolved by the central government to measure the progress of a gram panchayat (GP) in nine thematic areas: poverty-free and enhanced livelihoods village, healthy village, child-friendly village, water-sufficient village, clean and green village, self-sufficient infrastructure in village, socially just and socially secured panchayat, village with good governance, and women-friendly village.

Khandu urged all stakeholders to upload and update correct data to the PDI portal, so that the correct picture of the village or gram sabha is portrayed, based on which the government will introduce plans and programmes.

He informed that the PDI is “a multi-domain and multi-sectoral index that is intended to be used to assess the overall holistic development, performance and progress of panchayats.”

“It takes into account various socioeconomic indicators and parameters to gauge the wellbeing and development status of local communities within the jurisdiction of a panchayat. Incorrect projection of data will hamper proper planning process. So never hide anything, even if it portrays a bad image of your panchayat,” the CM said.

He said that the “immediate areas where panchayats should focus are those related to panchayat development plans, the PDI, and localisation and achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Expressing concern over “non-submission of utilisation certificates by most of the PRIs of the state, which reflects poor performance,” Khandu reminded them that, while 70 per cent of the government grant has been released to the PRIs, “the release of the remaining 30 per cent is based on performance of the respective PRIs.”

“I see that only a few PRIs, including those of Longding and East Kameng districts, have performed well so far. I urge other districts to buckle up and start performing, lest they lose out on the remaining 30 per cent grant,” he said.

Khandu, however, advised the panchayati raj department to “consider releasing the 30 per cent grant on pro-data basis for once, so that non-performing PRIs do not lose out on their share.”

The inaugural function was attended also by Panchayati Raj Minister Bamang Felix, MP Tapir Gao, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, union Panchayati Raj Minister Director Ramit Maurya, and others. (CM’s PR Cell)