MEDP on bakery concludes

MIAO, 28 Sep: A micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) on bakery concluded here in Changlang district on Thursday in a function which also included the launch of an MEDP on food processing.

The MEDP on food processing is sponsored by the NABARD, which had sponsored the bakery training also.

“While the bakery training was implemented by the Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT), the food processing training will be provided by the Changlang Community Resource Management Society (CCRMS), in collaboration with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission,” the NABARD informed in a release.

Addressing the participants, including Miao ADC (i/c) AJ Lungphi, NABARD District Development Manager Kamal Roy, CCRMS DPD Nanju Simai Tikhak, and SHGs’ members from Mpen, Kharasang, Miao and neighbouring areas, BLCCT president Chandan Prasad shared “a remarkable success story, where a trainee from a recent Seva Aapke Dwar event in Injan, Kharsang, generated earnings exceeding Rs 5,000 in a day, showcasing a high demand for bakery products,” the release said.

Tikhak informed that the SHGs’ members will also receive training in food product packaging and effective pricing strategies to enable them to secure a reasonable income.

She recounted the success of an earlier MEDP on bakery implemented in Changlang headquarters, “resulting in SHGs establishing bakery units and making products available in Changlang township.”

Roy enumerated the NABARD’s interventions in both farm and off-farm sectors, along with different developmental programmes in the district. He emphasised on “the importance of delivering the MEDPs’ objectives in accordance with sanctioned terms and conditions, sharing success stories of food processing units established by SHGs across various locations in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Roy also highlighted the marketing support offered by the NABARD through rural marts and rural haats, as well as the NABARD’s “initiative in geographical indications (GI) in the state.”

Lungphi encouraged the SHGs’ members to “maximise the benefits of the training programme and become entrepreneurs,” emphasising the importance of initiating “self-ventures for livelihood development,” the release stated.