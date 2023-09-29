NGOs conduct IEC campaign on solid waste mgmt

ITANAGAR, 28 Sep: In a joint effort to address the growing concern over solid waste management, NGOs Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, with support from the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited, conducted an extensive information, education communication (IEC) campaign in various localities across Itanagar on Thursday.

The primary objective of the campaign, carried out in Kime Pakka Colony, Abotani Colony, and Chandranagar area, was to raise awareness among the residents and shopkeepers about the significance of proper waste disposal practices.

The campaign conveyed key messages, including the importance of waste segregation, proper waste disposal methods, hazardous waste awareness, the significance of community participation, understanding the environmental impact of improper waste disposal, and integration with smart city initiatives.

Field workers highlighted the adverse effects of improper waste disposal on the environment, emphasising the need for collective responsibility.

“We believe that education and awareness are essential in bringing about positive change in waste management practices within the city. Through this IEC campaign, we aim to empower residents with knowledge and tools to make a significant impact on Itanagar’s environmental landscape,” the YMCR said in a release.