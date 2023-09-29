DC urges all to join mass cleanliness drive

ITANAGAR, 28 Sep: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Talo Potom has sought cooperation from all the heads of offices, departments, bazaar welfare committees, market welfare associations, public leaders, including PR members, corporators, and the residents of the ICR to clean their offices/residences and neighbouring areas as part of the nationwide cleanliness drive on 1 October.

During an online meeting with all the HoDs under his jurisdiction, the DC on Thursday informed that the cleanliness drive “is a part of ‘Swacchata hi Seva-2023’, which is a massive cleanliness drive led by people across the country as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary on 2 October. (DIPRO)