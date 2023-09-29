SHGs receive over Rs 1.08 cr bank credit loans

KIMIN, 28 Sep: Eighty-seven self-help groups (SHG) received bank credit loans amounting to over Rs 1.08 crore during a

‘credit camp’ for women, organised by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission’s (ArSRLM) East Kameng district mission management unit at the block mission management unit here in Papum Pare district on Thursday.

These loans, provided by the Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB) and the SBI branch here, are aimed at empowering the SHGs to boost their livelihood activities.

The loan cheques, signed by the APRB manager, were presented to the representatives of the SHGs in the presence of senior officers and panchayat members.

Addressing the gathering, the Arunachal Pradesh State Council of Science & Technology’s Biotechnology Department Chairman Bamang Mangha acknowledged “the role played by women SHGs in managing household chores and actively participating in group activities, including weekly meetings and gram sabha sessions.”

He emphasised the need for accessible banking facilities in remote areas to enable financial independence among women, and commended the services provided by the ArSRLM.

Kimin APRB Branch Manager Julie Dutta expressed appreciation for “the 100 per cent timely repayment rate of the SHG credit linkages,” and praised the ArSRLM officials for building the capacity of SHGs.

Dutta pledged “continued support from APRB to SHGs under the ArSRLM umbrella,” and emphasised the importance of on-time loan repayment as a mutually beneficial practice.

Several outstanding financial inclusion community resource persons were honoured for their exemplary performance. Mothers from the SHGs also shared their experiences.

The event was attended also by the heads of the agriculture and the veterinary departments, the CDPO, and the Kimin ZPM.