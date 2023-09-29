World Rabies Day observed

ITANAGAR, 28 Sep: World Rabies Day was observed in the state on Thursday.

In the state capital, the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) district medical office organised an event at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) to mark the day, in partnership with the college, “with the noble aim of imparting crucial knowledge to the youth about this 100 per cent fatal ailment,” the college informed in a release.

During the event, senior medical experts, including ICR District Surveillance Officer (DSO) Dr Giri Tali, shared insights into the transmission and prevention of the rabies virus. Dr Tali underscored the significance of the preventive measures to control the spread of the rabies virus.

Dr Nido Tayo from the SVO veterinary dispensary here shed light on the intricacies of the rabies virus and its impact on human health, and emphasised the lifesaving potential of vaccines. He also stressed on the role of pet owners in safeguarding their pets through on-time vaccinations.

Dr Dominic Lokam from the district vector borne disease control programme presented a brief on the transmission of the dengue virus and the vital preventive measures that can be taken to curb its spread, the release stated.

“DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan commended the efforts of the medical team and shared invaluable insights into various viral diseases,” it said.

Nearly 100 students participated in the programme.

“Dr Bandana Gogoi, along with her dedicated team from the department of physics, played a pivotal role in coordinating the event seamlessly,” the release added.

The college’s faculty members, including Drs KK Rai, Hage Doley, Karsing Megu and BK Mishra, also offered invaluable advice, it said.

In Kra Daadi, the animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development department observed the World Rabies Day in Palin on Thursday, in collaboration with the District Health Society (DHS).

Officials of the department and the DHS together conducted an awareness programme on rabies and its prevention and control, and administered anti-rabies vaccine to about 91 pet animals.

During the programme, which was ‘chaired’ by District Veterinary Officer (DVO) Dr PK Chetri, Palin Veterinary Officer Dr Tailyang Jarbo presented a brief on rabies, its signs and symptoms, and the importance of on-time vaccination of pet animals to ensure effective control of pest-transmitted rabies.

DSO Dr Gimi Tang apprised the participants of the global strategic plan to eliminate human deaths from dog mediated rabies by 2030.

In West Kameng district, an awareness camp on rabies and a free vaccination drive for pets was conducted by the health department at the Buddha Park in Bomdila.

Speakers included DSO Dr S Thungon, Veterinary Officer Dr Pema Thungon, DVO Dr N Taipodia, and DMO Dr RD Thongchi.

In Tirap district also, anti-rabies vaccine was administered to pets at the Khonsa veterinary dispensary to mark the day. (With inputs from DIPROs)