Stakeholders sensitised to PM Vishwakarma scheme

NAMSAI, 28 Sep: Prior to implementing the newly launched PM Vishwakarma scheme in Namsai district, the District Implementation Committee (DIC) headed by DC CR Khampa convened a meeting with government officials and other stakeholders here on Thursday.

“The PM Vishwakarma scheme aims to strengthen and nurture the guru-shishya parampara or family-based practice of the traditional skills of artisans and craftspeople working with hands and tools,” Namsai ADI N Doka informed in a release.

“It also aims to improve the quality as well as the reach of products and services of artisans and craftspeople by integrating them with domestic and global value chains through recognition and registration, skill upgradation, toolkit and digital transaction incentives, and credit, marketing and other institutional support,” the release said.

Eighteen traditional trades, including carpentry, boat-making, armouring, blacksmithing, hammer & toolkit making, locksmithing, goldsmithing, pottery, stone sculpting, cobbling, artisanry, masonry, etc, will be covered in the first phase, it said.

The DC advocated initiating “ways and means to generate awareness to bring the benefits under the scheme at the doorsteps of all eligible beneficiaries.”

Seeking early identification and registration of beneficiaries, the DC suggested putting in place “mechanisms for proper conceptualisation of action plan to conduct a series of sensitisation programmes, covering all the administrative circles of the district, to generate awareness about the scheme to the masses.”

Stressing on involving panchayat and public leaders in mobilising, identifying, verifying and registering eligible beneficiaries under the scheme, Khampa exhorted the stakeholders to “imbibe the mantra of act together attitude,” and urged them to play their parts responsively.

Doka and MGNF Vinay Kumar Hanwate apprised the stakeholders of the scheme’s highlights.

UD & Housing EE M Sema, LDM S Das, APO (RE) T Niting, CSC Assistant Manager Woilawati Namchoom, Statistics Officer B Bogo, and DIC members Chau Sujana Namchoom, Ong Maio and Chau Supia Manpoong also offered suggestions for successful implementation of the scheme, the release said.